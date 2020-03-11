Governor updates info on Montanan in Maryland who tested positive for COVID-19

Governor Steve Bullock today provided an update on the Montanan visiting Maryland who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Maryland investigators reported to DPHHS that the patient was last in Montana on November 2019, has not returned to the state since this time, and was not in the state during the 14-day incubation period.

“Since the case was announced earlier today, public health officials have been working nonstop to learn more about this case and can now confirm the patient did not have coronavirus while she was in Montana,” Governor Bullock said. “We will continue to monitor the patient in Maryland and remain committed to preparing for coronavirus to reach Montana.”

The patient is a resident of Lake County, Montana and is in her 70s. She’s currently being hospitalized at an Anne Arundel County hospital in Maryland. The presumptive positive test was confirmed on March 10. Given the individuals’ known travel history and the 14-day incubation period related to COVID-19, we believe this individual did not have coronavirus while in Montana.

Maryland health officials contacted the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) communicable disease staff on Wednesday to report a Montana resident tested positive for COVID-19. DPHHS immediately began to confirm information and work to acquire the patient’s travel history. Maryland health officials are the lead investigators regarding any close contacts and any other preventive health measures and will continue to work with DPHHS as they learn more.

Because the patient is a resident of Montana, the CDC classifies the patient as a Montana case. This is a common practice for national surveillance.

Montana still does not have a confirmed case in the state at this time.