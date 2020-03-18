Governor confirms two more positive cases of coronavirus in state

Governor Steve Bullock today confirmed two additional positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana.

Both patients are males in their 20s from Gallatin County.

The tests, conducted by the DPHHS Public Health Laboratory, were confirmed Wednesday morning. State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to CDC for confirmation. From now on, respiratory samples positive for SARS-CoV2 in a state and public-health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing.

DPHHS and the local county health department is immediately following up to learn more details about the two individual’s exposure risk, travel history, and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.

All patients will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to public health guidelines. Those who came into close contact with the individuals will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance.

The number of tests performed are updated daily here: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt