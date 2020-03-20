Governor confirms four positive cases of COVID-19

Governor Steve Bullock on Thursday confirmed four positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana.

The Yellowstone County patient is a female in their 20s.

The Yellowstone County patient is a male in their 20s.

The Roosevelt County patient is a female in their 70s, acquired through international travel.

The tests, conducted by the DPHHS Public Health Laboratory, were confirmed Wednesday evening.

The additional cases brings Montana’s total number of cases to 15.

DPHHS and the local county health departments are immediately following up to learn more details about the two individual’s exposure risk, travel history, and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.

All patients will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to public health guidelines. Those who came into close contact with the individuals will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance.

The number of tests performed are updated daily here: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt