Floodplain Permit Application #19-14

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit for maintenance of 160 feet of rip rap within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The project is located at 2725 River Bend Lane, approximately 0.5 miles south of Bell Xing Road, in Section 20, T08N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday March 25th, 2020. Reference application #FA-19-14.

BS 3-11-20. MNAXLP