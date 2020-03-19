County commissioners to discuss declaration of emergency

The Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners will meet Friday March 20 at 9 a.m. to discuss declaring an emergency in anticipation of possible federal reinbursements for local

costs associated with the coronavirus.

“The purpose of the meeting is not to discuss or propose mandatory closures of Ravalli County businesses,” Chairman Chris Hoffinan said. “Rather, we are discussing costs associated with managing this emergency.”‘

Declaring a state of emergency positions Ravalli County to receive reimbursements for those costs and provides additional resources and benefits for Ravalli County Emergency Services.

The Board of Commissioners are strongly encouraging residents to stay calm, follow recommended cleaning measures, practice social distancing measures and to stay home if you are sick.

To avoid a large public meeting, the Commissioners are recommending that comments be sent to the Commissioners by email: [email protected] The meeting can be watched live stream on Ravalli County’s website at https://ravalli.us/493/Live-and-ArchivedMeetings-Audio-Video.