Christopher charged in Stevensville double homicide

Twenty-five-year-old Logan Dallas Christopher remains jailed at the Ravalli County Detention Center for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Tiffanie Greenslade and the mother of his children, 25-year-old Marisa Wahl. The double homicide occurred on March 10 at the victims’ residences near Stevensville. Christopher is also charged with attempted deliberate homicide for shooting his father, Noe Christopher, and two counts of creating a risk of death or serious bodily injury to Wahl’s 3-year old and 11-month-old children. Christopher was also charged with three counts of driving dangerously after fleeing the scene.

Christopher and Wahl were living in a 5th wheel trailer close to his parents’ home located northeast of Stevensville.

According to the charging documents in the case, during the morning hours of March 10, the defendant’s father and mother had a discussion with him, at his trailer, about his apparent use of illegal drugs. Nothing further appears to have come of that discussion during the morning.

But that evening, shortly before 7 p.m. Greenslade received a call from Wahl, who was in the 5th wheel trailer. Greenslade told her husband Noe Christopher that something was wrong at the 5th wheel, and that Wahl had asked for them to immediately come to the trailer. Noe Christopher had been changing clothes and was delayed momentarily. He reported that by the time he got to the 5th wheel trailer, Greenslade was in the entry room of the trailer. He said she warned him that his son had a gun, and he heard Greenslade telling Christopher to “put the gun down.”

Noe Christopher then grabbed the 3-year-old child from the entry room, and took the child back to his main residence to stay with the their 14-year-old daughter and called the Ravalli County 911 center asking for help.

Dispatch Center records show that the call was first received at 6:57 p.m. Noe Christopher then returned to the 5th wheel trailer, and discovered Greenslade lying in the entry room, having been shot. He started to move into the entry room to “check on” her, when his son came out of the trailer door, holding a handgun at his side, and accused his father of “manipulating” and making him “look bad.” When Noe Christopher said that he needed to help Greenslade, the young Christopher responded, “I’ll kill you too,” raised the handgun, and shot his father from approximately five feet away. That shot went through Noe Christopher’s left forearm, after which he turned and ran through nearby horse corrals and back to his residence. While running, he could hear his son continuing to shoot at him, and believes that he only stopped shooting after he had emptied the handgun.

The Christophers’ 14-year-old daughter reported that she looked out a window in the main house because of the noise, and saw Christopher firing multiple shots at her dad while he was running.

Upon returning to the house, Noe Christopher armed himself with a shotgun. Logan Christopher then arrived at the main house in his car, had a verbal exchange with his father, and then drove away from the property alone in his vehicle.

Ravalli County Sheriff’s Deputy Channing Briese was the first deputy to arrive at the scene, where he was met by Noe Christopher, who had an obvious and bloody wound to his arm. Deputy Briese entered the 5th wheel residence and found Greenslade’s body lying in the entry room. After entering the main part of the trailer, Deputy Briese discovered Wahl’s body lying on the floor near the back of the trailer, and found her 11-month-old son crawling on the floor in the area around her body. The toddler was covered in blood, but otherwise unharmed.

Wahl’s body was in a location that was not in view when standing in the entry room where

Greenslade and Noe Christopher had confronted the defendant.

Examination of Wahl’s body and the interior of the trailer has preliminarily determined that she died from a single gunshot wound through her head, with the bullet traveling from the back of her head toward the front. Further, examination revealed that the handgun was in contact with the back of Marisa’s head when it was discharged. Examination of Greenslade’s body and the interior of the entry room has preliminarily determined that she was shot multiple times in the arm and head, with multiple shots through her head in a vertical downward trajectory into the floor of the entry room.

Examination of the property located pieces of Noe Christopher’s wristwatch and blood evidence in a trail consistent with his description of his flight from the 5th wheel trailer back to the main residence. Further, from the entry room to the yard area facing the main residence, detectives discovered a total of 18 shell casings, equaling the capacity of the handgun ultimately recovered.

Within minutes after Logan Christopher drove away from the residence, a motorist made a 911 call reporting a vehicle driving northbound on Eastside Highway at a high rate of speed. Deputies from the Ravalli and Missoula County Sheriff’s Offices, and Montana Highway Patrol Troopers located Christopher several minutes later travelling northbound on Highway 93, on the north side of Lolo. After the patrol vehicles began following his car, Christopher accelerated rapidly. While on Highway 93 travelling toward Missoula, the pursuing officers recorded speeds that exceeded 130 miles per hour.

In an effort to stop him, Missoula Police Officers deployed stop sticks at the Buckhouse Bridge (where Highway 93 crosses the Bitterroot River entering Missoula). To avoid the stop sticks, Christopher swerved into oncoming traffic between patrol vehicles. He then continued onto Brooks Street in Missoula, crossing the intersection at Reserve Street in excess of 85 miles per hour. He started to lose the pursuing officers in the area of Dore Lane, near the Southgate Mall, but was located again as he left the Mall area on Mary Road.

Christopher then was observed by MPD Officer Potter travelling along Eaton Street and crossing South Avenue at a high rate of speed. South Avenue is a busy, heavily travelled road in Missoula, at which Eaton Street has a stop sign. Despite the defendant’s disregard for the safety of all other motorists, those travelling on South Avenue managed to avoid hitting or being hit by him as he fled across South Avenue. Christopher continued on Eaton Street through a

residential area for one more block, until he lost control of his car, crashing through the fence

and yard of an occupied residence on the corner of Eaton Street and West Sussex Avenue. After crashing, he got out of his vehicle holding a handgun, but upon seeing multiple law enforcement officers, Christopher tossed the handgun back into his car and surrendered without further resistance.

A search of the defendant’s vehicle pursuant to a search warrant located a 9 mm Berretta semi-automatic handgun, and two open boxes of 9 mm ammunition and approximately $4,000 in cash was found loose in the car.

During execution of a search of Christopher’s 5th wheel trailer, a safe was discovered in the bedroom, at the other end of the trailer from where Wahl’s body was located. The safe was found hanging open, with approximately $3,000 in loose cash within, and strewn around the opening of the safe. In addition, within the safe a significant quantity of a white powdery substance was discovered consistent with illegal drugs, scales and packaging materials.

Preliminary tests on the defendant yielded a positive result for the presence of cocaine and THC (the active ingredient in marijuana). Christopher refused to participate in an interview with detectives at the time.

Logan Christopher made an initial appearance on all the charges in the court of Justice of the Peace Jennifer Ray on March 12 and remains in Ravalli County detention on a $2 million bond.