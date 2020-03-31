Business owners asked to take survey on COVID-19 impact

Over the last four decades, the Main Street America Network has painstakingly measured the impact of their work. Those numbers help them articulate the value of their work and make the case for the economic benefit of investing in Main Streets.

Main Street America Network is asking for your help in gathering more data – this time to help them understand the threats faced by small businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, they are looking to understand business’ ability to withstand what may be several months of suppressed revenue and we need to understand what kinds of support programs will have the most impact.

In short, strong data will make them stronger advocates to Congress, to state legislators, and local elected officials in explaining the kind of resources needed by small businesses to weather the storm.

Here is the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6K96DHF [mainstreet.us13.list-manage.com].

Note that they are looking for as wide of a geographic sample as we can obtain; they know that the impacts of COVID-19 are not felt evenly across the country, and so we urge all small businesses to participate, even if they are experiencing minimal impacts to date. Individual survey responses, including any personal information, will be confidential, and results will be presented in aggregated, summary form.

Main Street America Network is asking for responses by 5:00 p.m. PT Friday, April 3rd. It should take each small business owner about five minutes to go through the questions.

Thank you for your participation.