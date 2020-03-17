Bitterroot Valley pharmacy information

Some Bitterroot Valley Pharmacies are providing extra services to help limit the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with CDC guidelines, if you are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever and cough, please refrain from entering the stores.

FLORENCE

Florence Community Pharmacy is conducting business as usual with no deliveries or curbside pickup at this time. Call 406-273-6565. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Sunday.

STEVENSVILLE

Family Pharmacy has a drive-up window. Call 406-777-5002. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed Sunday.

Valley Drug and Variety is offers occasional curbside pick-up, free in-town delivery, and mailing services at cost of postage. Call 406-777-5591. Business hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ridgeway Pharmacy at Super One is offering free curbside pick-up and delivery, and mailing services at cost of postage. Call 406-777-4410. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CORVALLIS

Corvallis Drug is offering free curbside pick-up and home delivery. Call 406-961-3221. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sunday.

HAMILTON

Bitterroot Drug is offering free curbside pick-up, delivery, and mailing services. Call 406-363-3611. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Healthcare Providers has a drive-up window, free delivery, and mailing services. Call 406-363-6203. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Osco Pharmacy at Albertsons offers free mail delivery and starting March 23 they will provide home delivery for a $10 fee. Call 406-363-7089. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Timber Ridge at Super One is offering free curbside pick-up, delivery, and mailing services. Call 406-363-9003. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacy has a drive-up window and is waiving the fee for FedEx deliveries. Call 406-375-2264. Business hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.