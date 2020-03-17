Bitterroot Valley pharmacy information

Some Bitterroot Valley Pharmacies are providing extra services to help limit the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with CDC guidelines, if you are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever and cough, please refrain from entering the stores.
FLORENCE
- Florence Community Pharmacy is conducting business as usual with no deliveries or curbside pickup at this time. Call 406-273-6565. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Sunday.
STEVENSVILLE
- Family Pharmacy has a drive-up window. Call 406-777-5002. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed Sunday.
- Valley Drug and Variety is offers occasional curbside pick-up, free in-town delivery, and mailing services at cost of postage. Call 406-777-5591. Business hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ridgeway Pharmacy at Super One is offering free curbside pick-up and delivery, and mailing services at cost of postage. Call 406-777-4410. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CORVALLIS
- Corvallis Drug is offering free curbside pick-up and home delivery. Call 406-961-3221. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sunday.
HAMILTON
- Bitterroot Drug is offering free curbside pick-up, delivery, and mailing services. Call 406-363-3611. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Healthcare Providers has a drive-up window, free delivery, and mailing services. Call 406-363-6203. Business hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Osco Pharmacy at Albertsons offers free mail delivery and starting March 23 they will provide home delivery for a $10 fee. Call 406-363-7089. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Timber Ridge at Super One is offering free curbside pick-up, delivery, and mailing services. Call 406-363-9003. Business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walgreens Pharmacy has a drive-up window and is waiving the fee for FedEx deliveries. Call 406-375-2264. Business hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
