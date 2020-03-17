Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley grocery store information

Bitterroot Valley grocery stores are working extra hours to keep their shelves stocked, the doors open and the stores sanitized. Many are offering parking lot pick-up and home delivery.

 

FLORENCE

  • Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods is open for regular shopping 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

 

STEVENSVILLE

  • Super One Foods is open 24/7 and providing free parking lot pick-up daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. when you shop online using the shop.rosieapp.com

 

  • Burnt Fork Market is open for regular shopping weekdays 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. They provide free parking lot pick-up and home deliveries within 10 miles for a fee of $7. Available weekdays only. Call 406-777-4663 to order and pay using a credit or debit card.

 

VICTOR

  • Victor Merc & Deli is open for regular shopping weekdays 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Personal shopping and home deliveries are case by case for emergencies, call 406-642-3421

 

CORVALLIS

  • The Merc Fresh Market is open for regular shopping Mon. to Sat. 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sun. 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. Personal shopping and parking lot pickup are available for groceries and the deli, call 406-961-4830.

 

HAMILTON

  • Rainbows End Natural Foods is open for regular shopping weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Personal shopping and home deliveries are case by case for emergencies, call 406-363-1626 to inquire.

 

  • Hamilton’s Marketplace is open for regular shopping 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

 

  • Super One Foods is open 24/7 and providing free parking lot pick-up daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. when you shop online using the shop.rosieapp.com.

 

  • Albertsons is open for regular shopping 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Home delivery available using Instacart.com. Delivery fees vary.

 

  • Safeway is open for regular shopping 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Home delivery available using Instacart.com. Delivery fees vary.

 

DARBY

  • People’s Harvest Foods is open for regular shopping 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

 

  • The Darby Mercantile is open for regular shopping Tues. to Fri. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 406-821-2237 to inquire.

 

CONNER

  • Conner Store & Deli is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, walk-up window only. Call ahead to order your groceries or deli meal, 406-821-4122.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

