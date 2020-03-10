Annual Meeting – Mill Creek Irrigation District

Notice of Annual Mill Creek Irrigation District Meeting

An annual meeting of the Mill Creek Irrigation District will be held at the Corvallis Grange Hall on Thursday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm. The Grange is located on Dutch Hill Road 1/8 mile west of the intersection of the Woodside Cutoff Road and Highway 93. The state of Mill Lake and Dam, district finances and election of commissioners will be discussed.

For more information, please contact Evon Stephani (961-3496), John Coe (961-3397), or write Mill Creek Irrigation District, ℅ Evon Stephani, 795 Bowman Road, Hamilton, Montana 59840.

BS 3-11, 3-18-20. MNAXLP