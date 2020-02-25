Western A play in results

There were four play in games Monday night to determine who would advance to play at the Western A Divisional in Ronan on Thursday. The Stevensville boys and girls played at Frenchtown. The Yellowjackets lost to Frenchtown, 63-32. Tanner Pendergast had 13 points to lead Stevensville. The Lady ‘Jackets lost to Frenchtown, 48-41. Evynne Alexander finished with 19 points for Stevensville.

The Corvallis boys lost a close game to Dillon, 50-41. Caleb Warnken finished with 15 points for the Blue Devils. The Corvallis girls defeated Butte Central, 58-32. Hannah Hutchison had 15 points to pace Corvallis and Izzy Evans added 14.

The Western A divisional will begin Thursday morning in Ronan. The Hamilton Broncs will play Whitefish at 3:30. The Corvallis girls’ team will play Columbia Falls, the No. 2 seed from the Northwest A, at 12:30. Hamilton will take on Ronan at 6:30.