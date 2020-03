The Victor Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Burn Permit Open

House at their new Fire Hall, 2383 Meridian Rd, 1/4 mile south of 3rd St, as follows:

Friday, Feb. 28: 8 a.m – noon; 3 p.m – 5 p.m; 6 p.m – 9 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 29: 8 a.m – noon; 1 p.m. – 2 p.m

Monday, Mar. 2: 8 a.m – 11 a.m.

Victor residents who are unable to come to the Fire Hall during these times can leave a voicemail on the Victor Fire landline at 642-3180, or call John at 360-9628 for assistance.