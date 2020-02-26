Stevensville Schools to hold public meeting on construction project

Stevensville Public Schools is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, March 3 to share construction plans and timelines for the elementary and high school construction and renovations scheduled to begin in April of 2020. The meeting will be held in the Stevensville School multi-purpose room (Building D) at 7 p.m. Representatives from MMW Architects, Quality Construction, and the Stevensville School District will present plans and the construction timeline from ground breaking to project closure. All interested community members are welcome to attend to meet the construction team and view initial project and timelines as well as ask questions.

