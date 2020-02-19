RFP – Town of Stevensville Engineering Services

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

TOWN OF STEVENSVILLE, MONTANA

2020 Water System Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) Update

The Town of Stevensville, Montana is requesting sealed proposals from qualified firms, teams or consultants interested in providing professional engineering services to the Town for development and preparation of an update to its 2009 Water System Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) for the existing Water System. The Report will update the pertinent sections of the 2009 PER with focus on the Phase IV Storage System Upgrades.

The Town invites qualified consultants to submit a qualifications package based upon the scope of work contained within this Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The PER update shall be completed in the standard Water, Wastewater, and Solid Waste Action Coordinating Team’s (W2ASACT’s) “Uniform Preliminary Engineering Report for Montana Public Facility Projects” outline. This outline is found in the October 2017 Uniform Application for Montana Public Facility Projects, and can be found on the State of Montana Website:http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/cardd/docs/resource-development/w2asact-docs/2017uniform.applicationFORM.pdf .

This Project may be partially funded by a planning grant from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) Renewable Resource Grant and Loan Program (RRGL) or the Montana Department of Commerce Treasure State Endowment Program (TSEP). The selected consultant will be required to meet all grant requirements for reimbursement. The complete RFQ can be found on the “BIDS/RFP” link at www.townofstevensville.com and is intended to provide interested consultants with sufficient information to prepare and submit a statement of qualifications for consideration by the Town of Stevensville. Proposals are due by 5:00pm on March 13, 2020.

