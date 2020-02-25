Public Comment Period – C. Ben White FAS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) seeks public review of its proposal to acquire approximately 97 acres of private land along the West Fork of the Bitterroot River in Ravalli County, for creation of the C. Ben White Memorial Fishing Access Site (FAS). The proposed FAS would expand the currently leased W. W. White Memorial FAS and permanently protect access, recreation, and wildlife values at the gateway of the West Fork canyon. Proposed FAS developments include expanded day-use improvements, a small campground with 1-3 sites, river-bottom and upland parking areas, 2 vault latrines, and walking trails. The existing boat-launch area would mostly remain the same with possible minor improvements. Fishing, hunting, and wildlife-watching opportunities would increase as a result of the additional acreage.

A draft environmental assessment (EA) for this proposal is available for public review and comment. The EA may be obtained by mail from Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; phoning 406-542-5500; emailing [email protected]; or viewing FWP’s Internet website http://fwp.mt.gov (“News,” then “Recent Public Notices,” beginning February 27). Comments may be made online on the EA webpage or submitted by mail or email to the addresses above. Comments must be received by FWP no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 27, 2020.

