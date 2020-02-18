Open letter to Nancy Ballance

By Carol Burrill, Corvallis

Nancy, I read with great interest your “introduction” announcement. You and I both know that we are very well acquainted with the way we both operate. For the interest of others, I have worked with Nancy on the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee for the last two years.

In short, your letter leaves out many of the events that happened in the house during the 2019 term. You know that I know because several of my good friends were sitting there with you working to get the business of the citizens of Montana done in a reasonable and conservative manner. Those people gave me a different report.

One example is when you made a speech, speaking at great lengths about how you had been “overlooked” because of your gender. You tried to squelch a video of that session in an attempt to keep the citizens from learning the truth about you. It never seemed to occur to you that you were not given the speaker’s position because of the lack of leadership that you showed on several key votes. You voted with the opposition and in opposition to the Montana GOP platform. Now you are organizing an effort to change that platform so that you look better to the voters. Though you didn’t say what the changes would be, one can easily check your voting record to see those changes.

You say you have the ability to put teams together to work on problems. From what I saw on the Central Committee, just the opposite is the truth. You sowed seeds of discord and attempted to take control of the committee to further your own selfish pursuits. You showed no commitment to the Montana GOP platform even after signing a pledge that you would uphold that platform. In short, you are a deceiver. To the voters in SD44, I would ask this question: Do you want someone to represent you that exhibits the marks of being deceptive? It seems to me like we already have enough of that kind of politician.