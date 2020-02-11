Notice to Creditors – Townsend

Dustin M. Chouinard

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

[email protected]

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT LEE TOWNSEND a/k/a ROBERT L. TOWNSEND, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-20-10

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred .

Claims must either be mailed to Wayne F. Townsend, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 27th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Wayne F. Townsend, Personal Representative

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, PC

/s/ Dustin M. Chouinard,

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 2-5, 2-12, 2-19-20. MNAXLP