Notice to Creditors – Newberry

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN MAY NEWBERRY, Deceased. Cause No. DP-20-15

Dept. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Shannon Dale Smith and George Tobias Newberry, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of LAWRENCE D. JOHNSON, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 500, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 11th day of February, 2020

/s/ Shannon Dale Smith

Co-Personal Representative

8529 SW Frank Ross Road

Amity, MO 64422

/s/ George Tobias Newberry

Co-Personal Representative

P.O. Box 243

Corvallis, MT 59828

BS 2-19, 2-26, 3-4-20. MNAXLP