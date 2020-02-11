Notice to Creditors – Bell

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH S. BELL, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-20-3

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Vikki L. Williamson Bell, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, ℅ John G. Bell, P.O. Box 210, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 3rd day of January 2020.

/s/ Vikki L. Williamson Bell, Personal Representative

