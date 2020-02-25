Notice to Creditors – Arloene Lay

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ARLOENE M. LAY, ALSO KNOWN AS ARLOENE MAY LAY, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-20-19

Dept. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Maxine J. Donahue, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of LAWRENCE D. JOHNSON, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 500, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 19th day of February, 2020

/s/ Maxine J. Donahue, Personal Representative

19720 Leo Hansen Rd

Florence, MT 59833

BS 2-26, 3-4, 3-11-20. MNAXLP