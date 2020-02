Stevensville School District has an opening for two night shift custodians. The hours are 4:00 pm to 12:30 am, Monday through Friday, with a starting wage of $13.47/hour. The final candidate must be able to pass a background check and a physical. If interested please submit a classified application on our school website www.stevensvilleschools.org. Positions are open until filled. If you have questions, please contact Samantha at 406-777-5481 x137.

