Hearing – Stevensville Annexation

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, March 12th, 2019 7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 12th at 7:00 PM at the Town Council Chambers, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 for the purpose of considering annexation of a parcel of land described as a Tract of Land Located in Section 35, Township 9 North, Range 20 West, 26.06 Acres, CS #691110-R Tract 1-B. This parcel is located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Logan Road and Middle Burnt Fork Road.

Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to [email protected] ownofstevensville.com or U.S. mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm March 12th , 2019. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contact ing the Town Clerk at 406-777 -5271.

Attest: Monica Hoffman, Town Clerk

BS 2-26, 3-4-20. MNAXLP