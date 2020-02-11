Hearing on Name Change – Williams

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Michael Robert Williams, Michael Robert Williams, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-414/5

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Michael Robert Williams to Gage Alistair Foxlord. The hearing will be on February 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: January 21, 2020

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 2-5, 2-12, 2-19, 2-26-20. MNAXLP