Hearing on Name Change – Earsley

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Ruby Lee Earsley, Ruby Lee Earsley, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-29-49/3
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ruby Lee Earsley to Bunny Lee Earsley. The hearing will be on March 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated: February 6, 2020
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.
BS 2-19, 2-26, 34, 3-11-20. MNAXLP
