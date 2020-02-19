Hearing on Name Change – Earsley

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Ruby Lee Earsley, Ruby Lee Earsley, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-29-49/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ruby Lee Earsley to Bunny Lee Earsley. The hearing will be on March 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: February 6, 2020

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

