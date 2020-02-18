Florence falters

The Florence Falcons lost a conference game and a non conference game over the weekend. The Falcons lost to Anaconda in 6B action on Thursday and then to Class A Frenchtown on Saturday.

Anaconda jumped out to an early lead by sinking four three point shots in the first frame. Florence finally got a handle on the long range shooters from Anaconda but it came at a price with Beau Neal getting into foul trouble and getting the first three fouls of the quarter.

But Florence didn’t back down. They clawed their way back into the game and took the lead early in the fourth quarter Levi Posey sank a long three point shot. Anaconda came back but then so did Eli Pederson who executed a layup for another two points and the lead. Anaconda took the lead back with six minutes left in the game and went on to win, 68-63.

Anaconda 68, Florence 63

Anaconda -Kylar Gochanour 20, Mike Galle 15, Braedon Sawyer 10, Payton Klanecky 10, Eli Saltenberger 7, Landon Hurley 6.

Florence – Beau Neal 16, Creagan Keller 11, Blake Shoupe 11, Eli Pedersen 10, Levi Posey 8, Caden Zaluski 5, J.P. Briney 2.

Florence lost to Frenchtown, 68-48. Neal had 16 points and JP Briney added 14.

Stevensville lost to Whitefish, 45-43, in overtime on Friday night. Kellan Beller had 14 points and Tanner Pendergast added 10 points.