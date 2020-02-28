County Sheriff’s Office issues burn permit reminder

Our Ravalli County 2020 Burning Season begins on March 1st. If you have questions or require instructions on how to obtain, renew or activate your Burn Permit you may go to the Ravalli County webpage (Ravalli.US) and click on “Burn Permit” section. Or you can utilize our Ravalli County Sheriff smart phone app and go to our Link section and click on Burn Permit. Our burning season is March 1st – November 30th and is established by the State of Montana DEQ. DEQ also issues special winter burning permits that allow burning outside of the normal burning season. For more information, you may go to https://logictreeit.page.link/Lne2dVhVQcXrybJs7. Our Ravalli County Burn Permits are free of charge to obtain. In Ravalli County – we encourage you to renew your existing Burn Permit from year to year – and only obtain one permit to limit our cost which allows us to continue our free permit system. If Ravalli County charged you $10 to obtain a Burn Permit that is valid for the entire year, would you purchase more than one permit? Why would you obtain more than one Burn Permit per year? Unfortunately, every year we have Ravalli County residents obtain numerous Burn Permits during the burning season, which costs our tax payers $3 for every additional Burn Permit. If you lose your Burn Permit number from last year, contact the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at 375-4060 during normal business hours, or the Ravalli County non-emergency number at 363-3033 after hours/weekends – and we can research your Burn Permit Number. We strongly encourage you to write your Burn Permit Number down and keep it somewhere that you can locate it. You must renew or obtain One Burn Permit every year. You must Activate your permit every day that you plan on burning. When you Activate your burn permit – Must have water, hand tools/equipment, and people to keep your fire under control. It is important for residents to stay mindful of current weather conditions when burning. If it’s windy and the surrounding vegetation is very dry, it may be best to wait and burn landscape debris another day. Learn before you burn waste and debris. Check weather and local regulations at https://logictreeit.page.link/Xzkb7H3e1ccs88mXA. Only burn natural materials and vegetation. Look up, down, and around for a clear area. Don’t walk away until it’s out cold! If the fire escapes your control, you may be cited and fined. You also may be responsible for the cost of suppression and any damage to someone else’s property. Burn Permits are required for all open burning with the exception of warming or cooking fires.