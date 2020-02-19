Corvallis School Board selects six superintendent finalists

The Corvallis School Board of Trustees met on February 12 and chose six finalists to interview for the position of Superintendent. The public, students, and staff are invited to meet the finalists at a public reception and ice cream social to be held on Sunday, March 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the High School Library. Interviews will be on Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3 at the High School Library and are open to the public.

“We have selected excellent candidates to interview and look forward to hearing about how their experiences can help them lead our schools and be an active member of our community,” said Board Chair Becky Anderson. “Corvallis is a unique district with outstanding students and staff. The Trustees are excited to find our next superintendent. We appreciated the community’s participation in the survey we commissioned. The Board relied on the responses in our discussions about who we wanted to interview.”

The six finalists selected are: Corey Austin, Superintendent at Target Range School District; Tim Bronk, Superintendent at Chester-Joplin-Inverness School District; Gerald Chouinard, Superintendent at Lame Deer School District; Jon Konen, Principal at Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls; Larry Markuson, Superintendent at White Sulphur Springs School District; and Brian Rayburn, Superintendent at Lima School District.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Corey Austin – currently serves as Superintendent of the Target Range School in Missoula. He previously served as Superintendent at Southeast Fountain School in Indiana and as principal at North Vermillion High School and North West Hendricks School Corporation in Indiana. He holds a PhD from Indiana State University and a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts from Oakland City University.

Tim Bronk – currently serves as Superintendent at Chester-Joplin-Inverness School District in Chester. He previously served as Superintendent at Laurel School District, Superintendent at Darby School District, and Superintendent at Highwood School District. He holds a Master of Science from Winona State University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Montana-Western.

Gerald Chouinard – currently serves as Superintendent at Lame Deer School District in Lame Deer. He previously served as Principal at Lame Deer Elementary School and as Principal at Inspire-The Idaho Connections Academy. He holds a Master of Arts from Idaho State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Montana State University.

Jon Konen – currently serves as Principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Falls. He previously served as Principal at the Power School District in Power and as a teacher at Somers School District in Somers. He holds a Master of Arts from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts from Montana State University.

Larry Markuson – currently serves as Superintendent at White Sulphur Springs School District in White Sulphur Springs. He previously served as Superintendent at Augusta School District in Augusta and Superintendent at Hot Springs School District in Hot Springs. He holds a Master of Education and Bachelor of Science from Montana State University.

Brian Rayburn – currently serves as Superintendent at Lima School District in Lima. He previously served as Superintendent at Essex-Caledonia Supervisory Union and as Principal at Blue Mountain Union School District and Sutton School in Vermont. He holds a Master of Education from Plymouth State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University-Hawaii.