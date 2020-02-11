Call for Bids – Hot Plant Asphalt Supply

INVITATION TO BID

HOT PLANT ASPHALT SUPPLY

The Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners is now accepting proposals for the delivery of 2020 HOT PLANT ASPHALT SUPPLY. Sealed proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder at the County Administrative Center, 215 South Fourth Street, Suite “C”, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, until Thursday 4 P.M. MST on MARCH 5, 2020. The proposals received will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 a.m. MST on Friday, March 6, 2020 by the Board of County Commissioners in the Commissioners Conference Room located at 215 S. 4th Street, (third floor), Hamilton, MT.

Contract documents may be examined or obtained at the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department office at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, Montana, 59840.

Questions relative to the standard and special provisions may be directed to the Ravalli County Road Department at (406) 363-2733. Questions relative to the bid process may be directed to the Ravalli County Commissioners Office at (406) 375-6500.

No proposal may be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of proposals, which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. MST on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Ravalli County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities therein, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of time not to exceed sixty (60) days and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible proposal determined to be in the best interests of Ravalli County.

Chris Taggart, Administrative Assistant

Ravalli County Commissioners Office

