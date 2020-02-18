Bitterroot wrestlers compete at state

Wrestlers from across the state gathered at the Metra in Billings for the All Class wrestling championships. Shown are the wrestlers from the Bitterroot.

Corvallis sent 10 to the tournament. They were Kiera Davis, Johnathan Williams, Kanyon Stoker, James Wissenbach, Jason Davis, Nate Davis, Triston Davis, Ethan Chavez, Bryce Weidow, Ben Holtzen. Kanyon Stoker finished in fifth place at 120. Jason Davis was fifth at 132. Triston Davis finished second at 145.

Hamilton sent Andrew Carmody, Seth Allen, Jesse Anson, Cole Anson, Ethan Cramer, Deegan Martin, Bridger Williams, Noah Hurst, Cody Fisher, Cadogan Wheat, and Brock Jones. Carmody finished in fifth place at 103. Bridger Williams was second at 160.

Stevensville sent three. They were Aaron Springer, Dylan Janes, and Sahkaia Wehr. Wehr finished in fourth place at 182.

Florence sent seven wrestlers. They were Avery Meinzen, Kyler Alm, Kyler Bates, Oliver Post, Adyn Meinzen, Jared Pallo, and O’Maste Foster. Adyn Meinzen finished sixth at 132. Avery Meinzen finished sixth at 160. Kyler Alm finished second at 182.