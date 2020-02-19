Big Sky Trust Fund making jobs in the Bitterroot

Last week the Ravalli County Commissioners closed out the books on a Big Sky Trust Fund business expansion grant, signed a contract for implementing another recently awarded grant, and approved submission of a new grant proposal. Ravalli County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Julie Foster was the key facilitator in all the actions.

The Commissioners approved a certification of closure on the BSTF grant used for business expansion by Bitterroot Tool and Machine. The company manufactures automatic ammunition loading machines, grain mills and other manufactured items at its plant located near the Stevensville Airport.

The grant was originally awarded in October of 2018 for up to $50,000 for creating up to 10 new jobs in conjunction with a low interest loan used to purchase equipment. The grant provided reimbursement of $5,000 per job created. Last Thursday, the commissioners closed out the deal by reimbursing the company $15,000 for the creation of three new jobs at a pay of $16.77 per hour. The owners contributed $173,250 in matching funds for purchase of new equipment that supported the job creations.

The commissioners also approved three separate agreements with Montana Studios LLC and the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority including an Assistance Agreement, a Sub-Recipient Agreement, and a Management Plan related to the BSTF grant awarded in October 2019. Montana Studios is the anchor tenant in the Bitterroot Gateway Development’s campus, a multi-purpose media manufacturing campus located at 132 Skalkaho Highway south of Hamilton. The campus contains 30,000 square feet of building space for media artists, entertainment professionals, film production, and other media projects. An additional 10,000 sf contains office/manufacturing suites and secure storage space for production sets and other clients requiring secure storage.

The Assistance Agreement was for $10,000 in grant funds from BSTF to Montana Studios; $9,200 for the purchase machinery and equipment and an additional $800 for administration of the grant. The plan is to create two new full-time jobs paying a minimum of $17.15 per hour without employee benefits.

In addition, Montana Studios LLC has agreed to a total new investment in employee wages, and equipment work for Montana’s first Opportunity Zone project at the project site, which is equal to or greater than $1 for every $1 of BSTF financial assistance received within this contract time period; and pay the BSTF wage rate of $17.15 per hour without employee benefits.

The commissioners signed onto a Sub-Recipient Agreement with the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority to administer the grant to Montana Studios LLC for the project.

The County Commissioners also approved a brand new application for BSTF money for Full Curl Manufacturing which is also located in Bitterroot Gateway Development complex located at 132 Skalkaho Hwy. Full Curl Manufacturing was one of the first businesses to partner with the Bitterroot Gateway Development, LLC (BGD) and lease space in the Hamilton location. Rhonda Stoddard, the Chief Executive Manager, and Ed Stoddard, Sales and Operations Manager, own Full Curl Manufacturing, a DBA of Blue Sky Tools, LLC.

Full Curl Manufacturing, LLC (FCM) styles itself as “the provider of choice in western Montana for powder coating finishes and for custom welding, fabrication and industrial CNC cut parts, by offering superior custom products and superior service to our customers and the community in which we live.” They claim to offer faster completion times and competitive pricing, claiming that their brand new, high-tech and ecofriendly Rohner powder coating system gives them a competitive edge. They also claim to have the largest capacity oven system currently operating in Northwest Montana (Spokane, WA to Bozeman, MT). In addition, they state, their new “Arclight” CNC plasma table allows for production of high quality, precision metal fabrication. They offer consumers the ability to customize products, designs and finishes according to their specifications. They also manufacture pool lifts to assist people with mobility challenges to enter and exit swimming pools.

Full Curl is requesting a grant of $60,000 with $4,000 going to grant administration and $56,000 going to the purchase of new equipment. The company will match the grant with its own $60,000 investment for a project total of $120,000. The goal is to hire eight new employees and reach full production by the end of the first quarter. Employee starting wages will be $17-$18 per hour.

The project aims to encourage viable economic development and will promote investment of private capital, expansion of local tax bases, and creation of permanent year-round jobs principally for low and moderate income Montanans,” said RCEDA director Foster.