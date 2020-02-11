Audit Publication – RCEDA

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

An audit of the affairs of Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) has been conducted by JCCS, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication concerning the adult report include a statement that the audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at the Bitterroot Star, and that the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority will send an electronic copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request.

Julie M. Foster

Executive Director

BS 2-10-20. MNAXLP