Stevi working to correct glitch on water, sewer bills

Water and sewer customers in Stevensville may have noticed an inaccurate usage reading on their January 2, 2020 bill. According the Town’s Finance Department, the software system that manages the billing functions for the Town’s water and sewer utilities incorrectly interpreted meter reading data and billed all customers at their base rate.

While the issue won’t affect customers that did not exceed their base usage allowance for the month of December, customers who used water exceeding their base allowance will receive a follow-up bill during the week of January 6th.

“The follow-up bill that we send will charge customers $1.85 per 1,000 gallons that they used over their base allowance in December.” said Finance Officer Robert Underwood. “If a payment has been made on their account, it will be applied to the new bill.”

The base allowance for most customers on a ¾ inch meter is 3,000 gallons. Customers who receive a follow-up bill this week will have their due date extended to avoid late charges. The administration is working with the Town’s software vendor to track down the cause of the issue and resolve any potential future disruptions.

If customers have questions about their bill or their water usage, please contact the Utility Billing Division at 406-777-5271 x104.