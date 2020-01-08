Stevi ‘We the People program’ to hold community hearing

The Stevensville High School ‘We the People’ program is holding a community hearing on Thursday, January 9 at 6 p.m. in the Stevensville Multi-Purpose Choir Room. The program is in its third year and has now had over 45 students compete in this 30-year program sponsored by the Center for Civic Education. The purpose of the program is to provide excellent civic education instruction that culminates in a state level and national level academic competition.

According to Social Studies Instructor Wesley Wells, students from all six units will deliver a Congressional Testimony style response to one of the State Hearing Questions as the students prepare to compete in the Montana State Competition in Helena on January 21st.

“This event serves as our formal dress rehearsal and gives our school community a chance to see the great work our students produce,” said Wells.

Guest Judges include Senator Fred Thomas, Representative Sharon Greef, and Commissioner Greg Chilcott. Special Guest Speaker will be the Honorable Kathleen DeSoto, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Montana.

The public is invited to attend.