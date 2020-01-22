Stevensville School recognizes Ferguson

Casey Ferguson is the Stevi Rocks! Award recipient for the month of January. Ferguson is a math teacher at Stevensville High School and teaches a wide array of classes ranging from Algebra 1A to AP Statistics.

“This is Casey’s second year at Stevensville High School and she is doing a fantastic job in her classes and is a volleyball coach within our program,” said High School Principal Brian Gum.

“Casey is an extremely dedicated teacher who always goes the extra mile for her students. She spends countless hours tutoring and mentoring students here in our Stevensville Community. Mrs. Ferguson is also a key player on our School Improvement Team as well as participating regularly in our Student Intervention Program.

“Stevensville High School is lucky to have such a committed and positive teacher on staff,” said Gum.