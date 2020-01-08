Stevensville mayor positive about potential in new year

Just like that, the year 2019 is behind us and we welcome not only a new year, but a new decade as well. With any transition or change in time, many of us take time to reflect on the previous year. Hopefully, that reflection leads us to strive to do better than the year before. We ought to use our experiences, both good and faulty, as tools to venture towards success in whatever it is that we want to be or do.

This New Year marks the half-way mark of my first term as Mayor of Stevensville. Many of you may see this as an opportunity for two more years of achievements for our community. Others, well, are likely counting down. Regardless of whether you stand in support of our current administration, my hope is that as a community, we continue to preserve our neighborly ways and respect for one another in the New Year.

Despite some setbacks, Stevensville experienced many successes in 2019! We’re seeing the community grow with in-fill of our business districts and build-out of subdivisions within the Town. Property owners continue to make improvements to existing establishments, bringing new opportunities in the coming year. The capacity of our Town government is strengthening with a qualified staff who are eager to meet the needs of our citizens. In the first half of my term, the community has seen the administration and Town Council bring continued investment into our infrastructure,improving recreation facilities and upgrading equipment needed for the services we provide.

For those “glass half full” folks, I look forward to two more years of hard work together. There’s a lot to do as we usher in another decade of prosperity for Stevensville. It takes the input and participation of everyone, even our “glass half empty” thinkers, to keep our community vibrant and moving in a positive direction that future generations will appreciate. With the help of the Town Council, Town Hall is hitting the ground running in 2020 as we accelerate infrastructure improvements such as new streets and sidewalks, bring on additional law enforcement personnel, and strive for even greater transparency in our government. As we move forward, you will see exciting initiatives that benefit our residents, businesses, stakeholders and partners in making Stevensville safer, smarter, healthier and unified!

“From all of us at the Town of Stevensville, Happy New Year!” said Dewey.

Mayor Dewey administered the oath of office last week to newly elected Stevensville Town Council members Jaime Devlin, Bob Michalson, and Dempsey Vick.