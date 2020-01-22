Sheriff’s Sale – Kelley

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, its successors in interest and/or assigns, Plaintiff,

V.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ARDYCE E. KELLEY; ARDYCE E. KELLEY, deceased ; JAMES RODNEY KELLEY; TIMOTHY ALLEN KELLEY; RAVALLI COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; and all other persons unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real and personal property described in the complaint for foreclosure adverse to plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, Defendants.

Cause No. DV-18-68

Department 1

Hon. Howard E. Recht

TO BE SOLD AT SHERIFF’S SALE:

On the 12th day of February 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Ravalli County Courthouse , 205 Bedford Street, Suite D, Hamilton, Montana 59840, that certain real property situated in Ravalli County, and more paiiicularly described as follows:

Lot lB-1 of Amended Subdivision Plat No. 323, being a.portion of Lot 1, BIG CREEK MEADOWS , Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof. Together with a 60 foot wide road and utility easement on the West line and a 30 foot wide road and utility easement along the South boundary of Lot 1-A of Amended Plat No. 193, and also shown on Amended Plat No. 323.

KNOWN AS 124 Tarkas Lane, Victor, MT 59875 .

Dated this 7th day of January, 2020.

STEPHEN HOLTON

Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana

By: Steve Holton

Printed Name: Stephen Holton

Benjamin J. Mann , 33833674

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

376 East 400 South, Suite 300

Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Facsimile: (801) 328-9714

benjamin @HWMLawFirm.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

File Number: 54675

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

U.S. Bank National Association,

Plaintiff,

v.

Timothy Becker, Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Timothy Becker, and any person in possession, Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

CIVIL NUMBER: DV-19-189

HONORABLE: Jennifer B. Lint

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Execution issued in the above-entitled action on the 10th day of December, 2019, I am commanded to sell at public auction all of Defendants’ rights and interest to the below described property:

Lot 2, Honeydew Addition, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.

1992, Fleetwood, Brookfield, VIN# IDFLM04AB13772BF, HUD #’s IDA113336 & IDA113337, 48’ X 24’. Which is affixed and attached to the land and is part of the real property.

With a property address of 4272 South Cougar Lane , Stevensville, MT 59870

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2020, at 11:00 AM on the front steps of the Twenty-First Judicial District Court at 205 Bedford Street Suite A&B, Hamilton, MT 59840, the above-described property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy Plaintiff’s judgment, with interest and costs.

Date: 1-08-20.

Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff of Ravalli County, State of Montana

By: Steve Holton

**WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND ANYONE INTERESTED IN BIDDING ON ANY PROPERTY NOTICED FOR SALE RESEARCH THE OWNERSHIP OF THE PROPERTY THOROUGHLY PRIOR TO BIDDING **

