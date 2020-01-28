Re: Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

By Bill Galt, President, Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

Recently one of our members submitted a letter expressing his opinions about the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. We disagree with his characterizations of the past few years of challenges that our organization has faced. We have engaged with this member over the past two years to address this, yet he persists in his misperceptions. We are moving forward and I am optimistic about the future.

First, we are excited to celebrate our 12th class of inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in Great Falls on February 8, 2020, at the Heritage Inn. The public is invited to attend and registration information can be found on our website www.montanacowboyfame.org. Our membership will convene for our annual meeting to hear about the organization’s activities this past year. Membership information is available on our website.

Second, we are thrilled to be moving forward with a partnership with the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls. We are currently working with museum staff to design our inaugural exhibit. We will announce more information about this important project in the next several months.

The MCHF is dedicated to our mission “to honor our cowboy way of life, American Indian cultures and collective Montana Western heritage.”

To learn more about our 2019 slate of inductees that we will be honoring in Great Falls, please visit our website or Facebook page.