Lone Rock School seeks voter input for May levy

The Lone Rock School District Board seeks voter input on priorities for a proposed General Fund operations levy this spring. A Fact Sheet and Survey was mailed to Lone Rock District voters this week, with information about projects identified by the Board, seeking voter input. Completed survey forms need to be returned in the stamped return envelope via U.S postal service, no later than Friday, January 24.

The levy is proposed to be tax neutral – no increase in taxes – because a bond passed 20 years ago for the Lone Rock Middle School expires in June 2020. The proposed operations levy would replace the bond payments in the same amount.

Lone Rock School is located on Three Mile Creek Road, about 3.5 miles east of the Eastside Highway between Stevensville and Florence. It serves approximately 200 students in kindergarten through 8th grades, and is located within the northern part of the Stevensville High School District. It is a “district within a district,” operated and funded independently from the Stevensville School District.

According to Lone Rock Superintendent Scott Stiegler, “Lone Rock School has tremendous support in the community, and our students excel because of the personal attention and family-oriented environment of the school. Our facilities, technology, and curriculum need some updating, which is tough to do within existing budgets. This levy will give us the extra funds needed to invest in deferred maintenance, upgrade aging technology, and update our curriculum, among other projects. The School Board seeks input from stakeholders on priorities before making final decisions about the levy.”

The survey is being conducted by an independent local firm, and individual responses are confidential. For more information, contact Lone Rock School at 406-777-3314.