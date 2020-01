Public Notice

The TAC will meet on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at 310 Old Corvallis Road. For more information contact Sharna Paddock, Transit Coordinator, BitterRoot Bus, 310 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, MT 59840, 406-363-7484 or [email protected] or www.ravalliccoa.org.

BS 1-8, 1-15-20. MNAXLP