Hearing on Name Change – Godfrey

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Joseph Meek Godfrey, Joseph Meek Godfrey, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-458/3

Dept. No.: 1

Howard F. Recht

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Joseph Meek Godfrey to Joseph Meek Tacker. The hearing will be on February 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: December 13, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Mary Fliss, Deputy Clerk of Court.

