Hearing on Name Change – Fryer

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Cally Lyle Fryer, Cally Lyle Fryer, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-20-13/3
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Cally Lyle Fryer to Cully Lyle Fryer. The hearing will be on February 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated: January 13, 2020
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.
BS 1-22, 1-29, 2-5, 2-12-20. MNAXLP
