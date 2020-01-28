By Ty Capelle, Hamilton

In my reading of the ongoing legal issues brought about due to recent decisions regarding conditional use permits by the ZBA, with regards to neighborhood groups and nonprofits like the Humane Society and St. Francis Catholic Church I find one very unique common denominator. It seems that both property owners forgot to be good neighbors. While both institutions contribute to the community as a whole, they overlooked the opportunity to contribute to their immediate neighborhoods by simply being good neighbors and including their neighbors in plans that will affect that immediate neighborhood. I wish to give an example. Shortly after our new neighbors moved into their home they asked if my wife and I would like to see the colors they intended to paint their house. They not only wanted us to see the color scheme they were about to decide on, they wanted our opinion. They respected our input even though it was entirely their decision. That simple act of inclusion and respect has created a neighborly bond that will remain long after the paint has once again peeled.

With a strong history of so called “property rights” here in Montana I feel we often overlook the need to include others in those “rights”. “All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors–in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver.” (Mr. Rodgers)

Although neither the Humane Society or the Catholic Church pay taxes to the city of Hamilton, they seem to have no issue in passing along the cost of lengthy reviews and legal issues to the tax payers. A famous quote by Gandhi says this “first they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you and then you win”. However, in both of these cases there will be no winners. Neighbors, parishioners, patrons of the Humane Society and concerned citizens have taken sides and it appears dignity, respect, honor and cooperation has lost.