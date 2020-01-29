Eagle Scout project honors Stevi soccer players who serve in military

Carlos Morales, a junior at Stevensville High School, recently completed his Eagle Scout project.

Carlos has a tremendous love of soccer and has played for the Stevensville Yellowjackets for the past three years. He decided for his Eagle project that he wanted to do something that involved thanking the military and also honoring soccer in the process. Carlos decided to do a project where he could accomplish both. He built a monument where names of graduates from both boys and girls soccer teamrs were placed under their respective military branch insignia. This project is right next to the American flagpole at the Stevensville soccer fields. The project would not have been possible without the help of many hours of labor in preparation, design, execution, service time and local businesses ranging from donations in monetary funds to materials. Plus, a big support from his mom and dad, David and Jennifer Hubbel.

The project is designed to be able to add future names of those that will play soccer at Stevensville and join the military. Carlos is still looking for any information on students that played soccer and joined the military going back to the 1995-96 school year when soccer first started at Stevensville. “We want to honor you,” said Carlos. Names should be submitted to soccer coach Ralph Serrette, at 406-274-7764.

Carlos is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Troop 91.

A dedication ceremony is being planned with the American Legion for the first home soccer game at the start of the 2020-21 school year.