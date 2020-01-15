County Commissioner Chris Hoffman not seeking reelection

Ravalli County Commissioner Chris Hoffman announced last week that he does not intend to seek reelection in 2020. He said that, while it is not without some regret that he has decided not to seek a third term, it is the right time to begin the next chapter for himself and his family. Hoffman cited the great work being done by the current board.

“While we are a diverse group, we are united in our dedication to serve our community,” Hoffman said. “The board is very stable and is focused on issues that are important for the valley’s future.” With one year left in his term, Hoffman, who is serving as board chair this year, is excited about the work yet to be done and the agenda that the current board has set for the year.

Hoffman, who started his public safety career in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1984, moved back home to Corvallis in 1989 and was hired by Ravalli County Sheriff Jay Printz. He also served with the Hamilton Police Department for 10 years before being elected Sheriff in 2002. After 14 years as Sheriff, he ran for county commissioner, and at the end of this term will have served two two-year terms in that position.

Hoffman said that he feels blessed to have served the Bitterroot Valley for the past thirty-plus years. “It is very humbling to have had the support and trust of this community, particularly being allowed to serve both as sheriff and as a member of the board of county commissioners, and I will forever be grateful to my neighbors for the incredibly rewarding career that I’ve enjoyed here.”

“Serving as an elected official for 18 years is probably enough for anybody,” said Hoffman. He said he is looking forward to exploring other potential opportunities the future might hold. He also endorsed Dan Huls, who has filed to run for Hoffman’s seat on the board. He called Huls “a good replacement.” He said Huls was a fair, well-rounded person who could get along with anyone with a track record for being able to bridge differences.