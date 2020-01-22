Call for Bids – Stevensville school gym floor

Invitation to Bid

Notice is hereby given that Stevensville Public Schools, Stevensville Montana will accept sealed bids for: Stevensville Schools Main Gym Floor Replacement. Specifications are available at https://www.stevensvilleschools.org/main-gymnasium-floor-replacement/. Sealed bids will be received at the District’s Business Office located at 300 Park Avenue Stevensville, MT 59870. Up to and including February 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (MST) No late bids accepted. All bids must be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope: “Stevensville Schools Main Gym Floor Replacement.”

A pre-bid walkthrough is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on February 3, 2020. Meet at the Stevensville High School District Office. Bids over $25,000 must be accompanied by a bid security meeting the requirements of the State of Montana in the amount of 10% of the total bid. After award, the successful bidder must furnish an approved Performance Security Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Security Bond each in the amount of 100% of the contract.

The Contractor shall comply with all fair labor practices and state statutes.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least thirty (30) calendar days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids except as noted in the instruction to bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any and all irregularities or informalities, the right to determine what constitutes any and all irregularities or informalities, and determine the lowest responsible bidder.

Stevensville Public Schools makes reasonable accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with an applicant’s ability to compete the bidding and/or selection process. In order for the District to make such accommodations, applicants must make known any needed accommodation(s) to Minda Kneedler at (406) 777-5481 x136 or [email protected]

Requests for bid documents should be directed to:

Robert Moore, Superintendent

Email:[email protected]

Phone: (406) 777-5481.

