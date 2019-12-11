Wayne Arthur Hedman, 80, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, December 2nd, at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in August, 2018, he enjoyed a year of apparent remission until the disease returned unexpectedly, and with a quick vengeance.

Wayne was born January 25th, 1939 in Whitefish, MT. Born the sixth of seven children, he enjoyed a happy if austere childhood. He enjoyed the outdoors and horses, music and sports. He graduated from Whitefish High School in 1957. After cutting his teeth working in the timber industry and on the railroad, he decided to pursue higher education at the University of Montana (then, MSU), where he graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1965. As he worked on his degree, he also worked part-time as a lumber grader for L.A. Hamilton Lumber Company.

In August, 1961, Wayne married fellow-University-student, Helen Louise Lewis, of Libby. Her parents, LeRoy and Mabel Lewis, figured prominently in helping Wayne pursue his studies with their financial aid. He was always deeply grateful for their generosity.

Upon graduation, Wayne was offered a position in Sandpoint, Idaho at Ross Rexall Drug. He and Helen, and young son, Nathan Lane, enjoyed several years there. But despite the idyllic setting, when the opportunity for buying a drugstore in Hamilton arose, they were spurred to action. His boss, Ross Payne, was partner in purchasing Bob Hall’s Bitter Root Drug, Montana’s oldest continually operated drugstore. There, Wayne truly found his strength and passion. The Hedmans arrived in Hamilton in the summer of 1969, infant child, Whitney Claire in tow. By 1976, the Hedmans were sole owners of the drugstore.

He turned a slow-paced and neglected store into a flourishing anchor business on Main Street. Early accomplishments like becoming the first drugstore in the state to install computers, as well as an enormous remodeling project brought the store into the 20th century. But it was Wayne’s gregarious and somewhat impetuous enthusiasm which truly put his mark on the business. He had a wonderful group of employees which became surrogate family as he spent many, many hours at work. At times, he really was married to his store; often, holidays, evenings, and weekends would be interrupted by phone calls for advice, and after-hours visits to the store for prescription refills.

He was also the Marcus Daly Hospital pharmacist, and many stories were born of his early experiences at the Old Hospital basement pharmacy, with his typewriter on an old whiskey barrel, and the occasional assistance with cadaver loading/unloading.

Many people still recall Wayne spotting them as they walked in the drugstore’s front door, and greeting them in his inimitable booming voice. His ability to remember names and faces was amazing. Most importantly, he loved people and they loved him.

A key component to Wayne’s community involvement was his inexhaustible enthusiasm for volunteerism. Throughout the years, he was active in the Lions Club, Elks Club, Chamber of Commerce, Job Corps, Resource Advisory Council, Montana Forest Restoration Committee, Bitter Root Land Trust, Bitterroot Historical Society and Museum, and countless others. Often, he was delegated to the role of community outreach and fundraising. His handshakes and hugs were generously distributed.

As much as Wayne adored people and being in the public eye, he found his peace in the woods, on the river, atop mountains, and on his horses. He always said he’d always prefer a walk in the woods to a visit to a church. That was where he found God. He was a lover of all animals, both wild and domestic, and encouraged a household of furry and feathered friends. He and Helen even rehabbed a Great Horned Owl, building an enormous cage on the back porch for the duration of the experience. Many a cat enjoyed sitting on his lap, and many loved dogs were there to greet him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Edena Hedman, a sister, Barbara, and older brother, Cleave. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Louise, son, Nathan (of Spokane, WA), and daughter, Whitney, of Hamilton and New York City. He is also survived by siblings, D. Eugene, of Whitefish, Allan, of Coeur d’Alene, ID, sisters Carol and Joyce, of Whitefish. He has a large and loving network of extended family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the numerous friends who have supported him during his illness, the wonderful care-givers at St. Patrick’s Hospital ICU and 5th floor. We will be forever grateful for your generosity of time and spirit.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, likely in the spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers to the family, please consider donations in his honor to The Bitter Root Historical Society, Fox Hollow Animal Project, or the philanthropy of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.