Veterans remembered at Christmas

Members of Fort Owen American Legion Post 94 stepped up last Saturday to stage their version of “Wreaths Across America.” The national program was started in 1992 to honor veterans in Arlington National Cemetery. The intent is to honor the service of deceased veterans during the Christmas season by placing holiday wreaths on veterans’ graves.

For several years, the post has placed wreaths on all veterans’ graves at Stevensville area cemeteries with the help of the Wortman family who has a wreath-making business. But this year that wasn’t possible, and post members conducted a scaled-down version of the program, placing a single wreath at four local cemeteries: Victor, Riverside, Maplewood and Sunnyside. They also held a short military ceremony in honor of the veterans buried there.