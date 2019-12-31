Stevensville council members to be sworn in

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Stevensville Town Council will be held on Friday, January 3 at 4 p.m. at Stevensville Town Hall, 206 Buck Street.

The public ceremony will include the administering of oaths of office by Mayor Brandon Dewey for a representative in Ward 1 and two representatives in Ward 2. An open house/reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

The Town Council will have two new members in 2020: Jaime Devlin and Bob Michalson. Dempsey Vick retained his seat on the Council in the November 5th election. The new Town Council will take office on Monday, January 6th, convening for their first meeting of 2020 on Thursday, January 9th at 7 p.m.

The open house following the ceremony is an opportunity for the public and media to freely interact with the newly elected council members and ask questions. The Town’s staff will be available for conversation and information as well.