Sharing success!

Last week project59870 and the Stevensville Civic Club together presented checks totalling $3000 to Beth Perkins, director of the Stevensville Sharing Tree program. The Sharing Tree provides new clothing and gifts at Christmas time to children in need. The new Project59870 organization raised money for the Sharing Tree at its first-ever ‘Share the Joy’ holiday party, and the Civic Club stepped up to match the donation. Pictured, l to r, Joan Prather, Civic Club President, Beth Perkins, Victoria Howell, project59870 Chair, and Roger Linhart, loan officer at First Security Bank, a major supporter of all three entities. Perkins said the Sharing Tree would be providing for more than 300 kids this year. Due to another generous donation that came in later, project59870 was able to donate an additional $500 to the Sharing Tree program.

