New trails proposed south of Lake Como

The Bitterroot National Forest is inviting the public to review and make comments on a new non-motorized trail project located between Lake Como and Tin Cup Creek, near Darby. The goal is to create a network of trails benefiting all non-motorized user groups and to help disperse use to the greater Lake Como Recreation Area.

The Forest hosted several public open houses in 2017 to discuss the Lake Como area and future opportunities. This network of non-motorized trails was a proposal that the Forest is now considering implementing. Visitors are currently recreating in this area and the trails will enhance the Lake Como Recreation Area and provide more outdoor opportunities.

Lake Como is a high-use recreation area and is extremely popular with boaters, campers, horseback riders, mountain bikers, hikers, day users, fisherman, and x-country skiers. It is visited by more than 250,000 people annually

The proposed trail system (approx. 15 miles) will provide mountain biking opportunities for beginning and intermediate riders. The network will be built from a combination of existing single-track trails, existing trails routes on road beds, and proposed new single-track construction.

These trails will also encourage hiking, trail running, and horseback riding. To view a map of the project area visitwww.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in June of 2020.

Public comments specific to this project and/or to individual sites and resources are valuable in helping the Forest Service identify concerns and develop alternatives. Comments are due by January 15, 2020.

Submit comments to: Mark Smith, Trails Specialist, by mail: West Fork Ranger District, 6735 West Fork Road, Darby MT 59829; fax: (406) 821-1211, or email: [email protected]

For more information contact Mark Smith at the West Fork Ranger District at (406) 821-1218.